(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and at least three Ohio county prosecutors want to preserve law enforcement’s ability to obtain “no-knock” warrants in the wake of a nationwide examination of the policy following the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in March by police officers trying to execute a no-knock warrant. The officers returned fire after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at what he claimed were intruders knocking down the door.
Yost, along with Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters, sent a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof and House Speaker Bob Cupp explaining no-knock warrants are typically only granted in extraordinary circumstances in Ohio.
Yost and the prosecutors, who represent Ohio’s three largest counties, suggested changing Ohio law to require more justification for the warrant.
Among the changes, the group suggested requiring the potential for a substantial risk of physical harm to officers and barring no-knock warrants for misdemeanor drug possession or possession of drug paraphernalia allegations.
They also want the law to require officers to wear readily identifiable markings, to identify themselves as soon as possible upon entry and to wear body cameras.
“While these types of warrants are only used in the rarest of circumstances, it is important they are done so in a responsible manner that takes the safety of all parties involved into consideration,” O’Malley said.
Taylor’s case took on national prominence following the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis in late May, sparking nationwide protests against police violence against minorities.
In September, a Kentucky grand jury failed to indict any of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death. Only former officer Brett Hankinson faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.