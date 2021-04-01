(The Center Square) – Two executives at the taxpayer-funded Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, made famous while under the direction of celebrity Jack Hannah, are under investigation for improper use of funds, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday.
The nonprofit Columbus Zoo receives more than $19 million annually from a Franklin County tax levy, and the zoo’s president and CEO and chief financial officer resigned Monday after an internal investigation related to the personal use of zoo assets.
Both received improper benefits, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
“Charity may begin at home for an individual, but it’s trouble when an executive for a charitable organization uses company resources for friends and family,” Yost said. “I’m troubled by both the allegations and the lack of transparency here, and this office will get to the bottom of it.”
The Dispatch investigation revealed apparent improprieties by then-president and CEO Tom Stalf and former CFO Greg Bell. The newspaper reported the two allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo and sought tickets for family members to the zoo entertainment events.
Franklin County commissioners expressed concern with the allegations Thursday and want to see the release of the zoo’s investigation. Commissioners also asked for an examination of the governance structure of the zoo board.
The USA Travel Guide named the Columbus Zoo, located in the Columbus suburb of Powell, as the No. 1 zoo in the U.S. in 2009. More than 2 million visitors see more than 7,000 animals annually. Its animal population ranks second largest among zoos in the country.
The zoo also owns an 18-hole golf course and a water park.