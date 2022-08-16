(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says.
The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal ARPA funds through grants for local programs to combat violent crime. The new money pushes that total to $100 million.
The bulk of the money comes from federal funds. The state committed $8 million to the program in its operating budget. The additional $42 million was set aside by lawmakers to be used for law enforcement.
"Violent crime is spiking nationwide, and here in Ohio, I want to ensure that our local law enforcement agencies have as much support as possible," DeWine said. "From new equipment to more staff, we're giving our agencies the flexibility to use these grants in ways that make the biggest impact on the safety of their communities."
The money can be used for things like creating, implementing or expanding proven or what the state deems promising violent crime reduction initiatives such as place-network investigations, focused deterrence, hot-spot policing and crime gun intelligence centers.
Grants can also be used for recruitment efforts; retention bonuses; hiring bonuses; payroll costs; technology; equipment; training; technical assistance; analytical tool and support; and overtime costs associated with implementing crime reduction strategies.
As previously reported by The Center Square, police officers in nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies across the state will share in nearly $10 million of potential retention bonuses as part the program and ongoing effort to increase law enforcement staffing levels.
Currently, $28.7 million in grants have been given to 99 law enforcement agencies statewide. The next round of grants is expected to be announced later this week.