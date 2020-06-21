(The Center Square) – The Supreme Court last week issued a watershed ruling for LGBTQ rights that affirmed a portion of the Civil Rights Act as prohibiting discrimination in employment on the basis of sex.
Ohio resident Jim Obergefell, activist, speaker and plaintiff of Obergefell v. Hodges – the landmark civil rights case heard by the United State Supreme Court that gave same-sex couples the right to marry – spoke on the most recent decision.
“I was thrilled. I was stunned. I cried,” Obergefell said.
He pointed out that the recent 6-3 Supreme Court decision was an even wider margin than the 5 to 4 decision in the Obergefell v. Hodges case.
Obergefell said he has never lost a job due to discrimination. He and his husband John both worked at the same place and were open about their relationship.
“We were lucky in that we never had any issues" with employment discrimination,” Obergefell said.
The recent decision is another step forward in LGBTQ rights but does not mean the fight for equality is over.
“There was a backlash after the marriage equality decision. I think the backlash we will see on this will be stronger. I worry about that,” he said.
Obergefell said he thinks the passage of The Ohio Fairness Act (House Bill 369 and Senate Bill 11) is needed. It would offer protections at the state level by prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations, such as restaurants and other businesses that offer services.
Working to help get The Ohio Fairness Act passed is Equality Ohio, a non-profit organization that advocates for fair treatment and equal opportunities for all Ohio residents regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“We were heartened. The decision was 6 to 3, it was not even close. The Supreme Court cleared the path we are moving full steam ahead,” said Grant Stancliff, communications director for Equality Ohio.
The organization is “moving full steam ahead” on working to pass the statewide nondiscrimination bill, which is currently in committee. He added employment is only one of three of the protections the group feels is needed for true equality, Stancliff said.
“We are going to be pushing hard for the Ohio Fairness Act,” Stancliff said.
The state bill, whose primary sponsor is Nickie J. Antonio and co-sponsored by nine other senators of both parties, would allow Ohio to act on the recent court decision.
Antonio is the first openly serving lesbian in the history of the Ohio General Assembly. She said the bill was first introduced in the House of Representatives in 2009 but has yet to be passed.
Since that time, she has seen a shift to more acceptance for the LGBTQ community and feels the Supreme Court decision gives them momentum and possibly the best chance yet to pass the Ohio Fairness Act.
“No one ever says keep your taxes, we participate in government, yet we still don’t have these basic protections to live, work and play in our community. It is about being in your community as a full participant,” Antonio said.
When she first ran for elected office for Lakewood City Council in 2005, Antonio said was told by some she could not get elected because of her sexual orientation. She ran and won.
When Antonio ran for the state senate, she said she was again told by some she would never win the seat.
“More people believed that my work ethic and what I brought to the position was more important,” Antonio said.
Obergefell said the fight for equality needs to continue. In addition to the Ohio Fairness Act, he would also like to see passage of the federal bill known as The Equality Act, which would prohibit across the United States discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.
“Why should your rights stop at a state border,” Obergefell said.