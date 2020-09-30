(The Center Square) – With a little more than a month before the general election, more than twice as many Ohioans want absentee ballots than four years ago.
In the last presidential election, a little less than 1 million absentee ballots were requested by the end of September. This year, more than 2 million want them. However, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose mailed absentee ballot applications to every voter in the state this year.
LaRose used federal CARES Act funding to pay for the applications, but Ohio lawmakers rejected his $3 million request to pay for return postage on absentee ballots.
“We are making it easier than ever for registered Ohio voters to make their voice heard,” LaRose said. “Every voter choosing to cast their ballot from the comfort of their own home makes for an even smoother voting experience for those choosing to vote in-person on election day. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Also this week, LaRose issued a directive to voters who decide they still want to vote in person after requesting an absentee ballot. Those who want to vote in-person on election day must use a provisional ballot. But, those who requested an absentee ballot but want to vote early in-person will not be required to vote by provisional ballot solely based on the fact they requested an absentee ballot, according to LaRose.
Early voting begins Oct. 6 in Ohio.
Late Tuesday, an appeals court sided with LaRose, who opposed allowing absentee requests to be made by fax or email. According to the Associated Press, a three-judge panel in Ohio’s 10th District Court of Appeals ruled a trial judge’s order to allow the requests could burden county election boards and pose a security risk to the presidential election.