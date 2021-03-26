(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation for the first time that eliminates nuclear subsidies and other parts of House Bill 6, which it passed in 2020.
HB 6 bailed out the state’s nuclear industry and led to what federal prosecutors call the largest political corruption scandal in state history. It led to the indictment of former Speaker of the House Larry Householder, along with four others, and continues to be a point of contention throughout the Ohio Legislature.
The House and Senate agreed on legislation Thursday that removes the subsidies and provides protection for consumers.
“[Thursday,] the Ohio House sent to the governor’s desk legislation that repeals the nuclear subsidy and other major provisions related to House Bill 6 from the 133rd General Assembly,” said House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima. “I commend the House committee members for their thorough and extensive work to produce a bill that Ohioans can be proud of – one that retains carbon free energy in the state, provides additional ratepayer protections and savings and moves Ohio forward. This is sound energy policy.”
Flexible energy costs: In another energy-related move, the House also unanimously passed a bill that gives counties the option of locking in energy costs for a longer period of time. House Bill 87 removes the 10-year limit for utility supply contracts and gives county governments an opportunity to lock in parts of their energy loads for county facilities and guard against rising energy costs, bill sponsor Rep. Marilyn John, R-Richland County, said.
The legislation moves to the Senate.
Compassionate care: A bill outlining criteria for compassionate care visits in the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities passed the House on Thursday. It gives family members access to loved ones in those long-term care facilities.
House Bill 120 also requires facilities to communicate the right of residents and families to get assistance in gaining access to a facility. If passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, the bill also requires facilities to develop and implement a visitation policy regulating compassionate care visits.
“The toll, challenges and difficulties brought on by COVID-19 have been painful for so many Ohioans," said Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville. "This bill began with concerns raised by residents within my district who explained the depression, weight loss, decrease in cognitive function and loss of will to live within long-term care facilities.”