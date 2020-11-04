(The Center Square) – While most of election night in Ohio easily followed predictions, not everything was anti-climactic.
At the State Capitol, Republicans picked up two seats in the Ohio House but are still waiting to see if they would add a seat in the Ohio Senate.
In the state’s closest legislative race, Republican State Sen. Stephanie Kunze led Democrat Crystal Lett by only 41 votes in District 16, which includes Columbus suburbs. The slim margin could lead to an automatic recount, which is triggered when results are within one-quarter of 1%.
The secretary of state’s website Wednesday morning showed Kunze with 102,474 votes and Lett with 102,433. The site also showed 311,519 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots. It did not indicate how many of those might be in District 16.
Kunze, a former House and Hilliard City Council member, won the seat in 2016. She is chair of the Commission on Infant Mortality, working on legislation to lower infant and maternal mortality rates.
Lett, a mother of three, worked as a case manager, managed a psychological practice and is a child health care advocate.
In one of the closest, if not the closest, issue or race on an Ohio ballot came in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, where the Gahanna-Jefferson school district asked for a levy increase to build a new high school and additions to other schools.
As of Wednesday morning, the levy was passing by two votes, 14,097 to 14,905. The results, however, are unofficial as mail-in votes continue to be counted.
In mid-October, Gahanna-Jefferson teachers ended a nearly week-long strike over contract issues and the district’s plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The union also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the State Employment Relations Board. The district continued to online classes with substitutes, non-striking district teachers and teachers from the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.