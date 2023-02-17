(The Center Square) – As Ohio and federal officials continued to assure East Palestine residents their water and air are safe, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw pledged the company will make things right.
Shaw’s open letter comes as Ohio Attorney David Yost hinted at a potential state lawsuit. Other government elected officials have demanded accountability two weeks after a train carry hazardous materials derailed in the small Ohio-Pennsylvania border town.
Shaw’s letter said the company will remain in East Palestine as long as needed.
“My simple answer is that we are here and will stay here for as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” the letter reads. “As we continue site clean-up, the NTSB moves forward with its investigation and necessary environmental testing is carried out, I promise to keep you updated every step of the way. I know there are still a lot of questions without answers. I know you’re tired. I know you’re worried. We will not let you down.”
The letter comes as politicians from both sides of the aisle continue to call for company accountability.
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said he heard reports of track repairs coming quickly after the accident.
“The one issue we have to be careful about is we don’t let Norfolk Southern off the hook,” Vance said in a news release. “This is maybe the most important thing that I can say on the cleanup. What I’ve heard from multiple people is that the accident happened and by Tuesday there were replacement rails allowing trains to run through that area. You cannot dig out and clean up an area if it’s covered by railroad tracks and there are trains going over it. So, the fact that they replaced the rails, I think, suggests they’re much more focused in reopening the railway than in cleaning up this community.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said it was unacceptable it took nearly two weeks before a senior member of the Biden administration visited the site. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan was on site Thursday.
“I urge President Biden, Administrator Regan, and [U.S. Department of] Transportation Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg to provide a complete picture of the damage and a comprehensive plan to ensure the community is supported in the weeks, months and years to come, and this sort of accident never happens again,” Manchin said. “The damage done to East Palestine and the surrounding region is awful and it’s past time for those responsible to step up to the plate.”
Late Thursday afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent a letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking that it immediately sends medical experts to East Palestine to evaluate and counsel community members.
The most recent federal testing indicated no presence of “volatile organic compounds” or chemicals of concern directly related to the controlled burn in the air.
“Residents in and around the area may notice a smell from the site. This is because some of the contaminants that were released into the environment have a low odor threshold, which means that these contaminants can be smelled at levels much lower than what is considered hazardous,” according to a news release.