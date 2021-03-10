(The Center Square) – Under a new plan proposed in the Ohio House and supported by school administrators and school boards, schools across the state no longer would be graded with a letter grade but instead be classified by expectations and support needed.
The proposed grading system, according to co-sponsor Don Jones, R-Freeport, should make school report cards easier to understand.
“It was our goal through the entirety of this process to simplify the state report card, give it real meaning and to make it more proactive all while continuing to comply with federal guidelines,” Jones said Wednesday at a news conference. “This new approach will make the report cards easier for students, teachers, parents and school officials to understand and learn from.”
Rather than receiving a grade A though grade F, a school’s performance would be designated as “significantly exceeds expectations,” “exceeds expectations,” “meets expectations,” “significantly approaching expectations,” “moderately approaching expectations” or “in need of support.”
The bill also requires the State Board of Education to adopt rules to establish performance criteria for performance ratings. It eliminates the overall grade of buildings and school districts, only rating each component.
The Buckeye Association of School Administrators called the proposal a step toward a fair and accurate picture of schools.
“This legislation is an important step in improving Ohio’s school report card so that it is a fairer, accurate reflection of the great work being done in Ohio’s schools,” said Dave Axner, executive director of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.
Ohio School Board Association CEO Richard Lewis said the current method does not provide clear information.
“Nothing about an overall school letter grade properly informs a parent or community about what is going on in their schools,” Lewis said. “Just as every student is more than a test score, every school district is more than a letter grade.”
The legislation comes from the findings and suggestions of the Ohio Report Card Study Committee, created during last year’s General Assembly. The bill, House Bill 200, includes 58 co-sponsors and waits for a House committee assignment.