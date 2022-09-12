(The Center Square) – Business owners and consumers have a chance to quickly report Ohio laws or regulation that make it difficult to do business as the state launches a new website it says will reduce red tape across the state.
In the works since 2018, the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review’s Cut Red Tape Ohio website – which launched Monday – gives the public opportunities to flag business regulations that might be cumbersome or outdated and provides a review that could eliminate or change those rules.
"This platform is another important step in reducing the government’s impact on Ohioans' lives and businesses," Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, chairwoman of the state’s Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, said Monday in a statement. Gavarone missed Monday’s news conference due to illness.
Members of the public can use the website to submit a rule or regulation they believe needs to be eliminated or changed and should receive a response in 24 hours from JCARR staff that it will research the issue.
From there, JCARR will either keep the issue in house or send it to a regulatory agency for review. The site allows JCARR to track the entire process and reach out to the person who submitted the issue to update them on the process.
“This is going to be a nationally-leading access point as to what our government is doing, the actually sausage making,” said JCARR member Rep. Jamie Callendar, R-Concord. “JCARR members have heard and seen from constituents over the decades. The purpose of this is to make sure Ohio citizens have the opportunity to observe what their government is doing and have some impact on that.”
The site and the process were developed with the help of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Business Roundtable, National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Manufacturers Association.
Rick Carfagna, a former state rep and current senior vice president for government affairs at the Ohio Chamber, said legislation happens in the General Assembly but forms get created, processes are developed and fees are established at the rule-making level with state agencies.
“It’s here where what may have been a noble legislative intent, losses its luster,” Carfagna said. “As the weight of regulations mount over time, it’s critical our state continues to monitor these. What’s great about Cut Red Tape Ohio is it’s another outlet for the public, particularly the business community. They will be heard and have their feedback listened to without any partisan lenses. We do think this will be a great catalyst to bring about meaningful regulatory reform.”
The website came from the previously passed and signed Senate Bill 9, sponsored by Sens. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, and Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, which requires state agencies to reduce the overall number of state regulations by 30% over three years.
Local or federal regulations cannot be submitted for review.