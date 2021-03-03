(The Center Square) – With restrictions slowly easing, Ohio lawmakers want to make sure businesses throughout the state continue to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bills were introduced late Tuesday in the House and the Senate that could provide up to $425 million in assistance for restaurants, bars, veterans services, child care and other areas.
State Sens. Mark Romanchuk, R-Ontario, and Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, have proposed legislation to provide an additional $125 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to restaurants, bars and lodging businesses.
“Our small business owners, our restaurants and bars have suffered for months from the pandemic,” Romanchuk said. “It is imperative that we get these needed dollars to them, as so many of these businesses are on the brink of closing forever.”
Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, and Al Cutrona, R-Canfield.
The state’s hospitality industry, struggling for more than a year, received a boost in the past week when Gov. Mike DeWine dialed back some long-time restrictions by increasing spectator limits at sporting events and indoor entertainment venues. He also allowed for wedding receptions and events at banquet centers.
The Ohio Restaurant Association welcomed news of the potential for new assistance.
“We appreciate Senators Huffman and Romanchuk’s introduction of this legislation and look forward to working closely with legislative leaders in both the Senate and the House on this needed support of Ohio’s recovering hospitality industry,” the organization said in an email newsletter to members.
State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, also introduced a $300 million relief plan to help small businesses, veterans and child care with federal money already established for pandemic relief.
“We’ve unfortunately seen the continued impact COVID-19 has had on so many parts of our state,” Loychik said. “I stand proudly to introduce this bill that focuses on addressing concerns from our businesses, issues with child care, helping our veterans and supporting our county fairs for the upcoming year as we recover from this pandemic."
Loychik’s bill, if passed and signed, offers $20 million in grants for indoor entertainment venues, $10 million for new business relief grants and $150 million for small business help. It also offers money for county fairs, two Ohio veterans homes and $112 million in child care assistance.