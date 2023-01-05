(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new House speaker promised to work with the entire chamber to help all Ohioans, and he drew the same commitment from Democrats who helped get him elected.
The Ohio House begins its new session with the unexpected choice for speaker after Democrats voted together and support moved away from a candidate Republicans expected to take the role last month.
Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, received all 32 votes from House Democrats and 22 from Republicans to defeat Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, for the speakership. Stephens received more votes from Democrats than Republicans.
“I pledge to respect and to work with each and every one of you to address the many concerns of our state … to recognize both challenges and opportunities, to develop real solutions, and to improve the lives of the people of Ohio,” Stephens said. “I pledge to always have an open door and listen. I encourage all to do the same.”
Democrats called Stephens reliable and want to move forward with the business of the state.
“House Democrats stood united today and unanimously voted for a Speaker of the House we all believed was willing to be a reliable partner on issues that are important to the working families of Ohio,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “Now, it’s time to focus on these priorities to make this state the best place to work, raise a family and start a business.”
Republicans, who have a 68-32 supermajority in the House, had selected Merrin in November in a caucus vote to be the new speaker when it returned to session this week.
Stephens serves a rural area in extreme south central Ohio, along the Ohio River. He was Lawrence County auditor from 2011 to 2019 and on the Lawrence County Commission from 2001 to 2011.
The Senate unanimously reelected President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, to lead the chamber.
Stephens takes over from former House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, who was term-limited. Cupp moved into the speaker role following the ouster of former Speaker Larry Householder, who faces federal bribary charges related to the House Bill 6 nuclear bailout scandal.