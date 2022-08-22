(The Center Square) – Ohio stopped a two-month job growth slide with slight growth in July even though the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged.
Ohio added 6,900 private sector jobs in July but held at a 3.9% unemployment rate, slightly above the national rate of 3.5%, according to the most recent jobs report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Also, the state’s labor force participation rate fell from 62% to 61.9%, the same decline nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s national job report.
“The increase in private-sector jobs more than offset June’s job loss but is tepid compared to the national jobs market, which added 528,000 jobs in July,” Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute, said. “Manufacturing had the largest growth in jobs as companies filled backlogs and inventories but worries about future orders remain. While construction and arts and recreation saw job losses as economic uncertainty and inflation continue to impact these sectors.”
According to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, Ohio ranked as one of the worst states in the nation in terms of unemployment recovery.
"Ohio is the state with the 14th worst unemployment rate change. This is mostly because the number of unemployed people in July was lower by just about 24% compared to July 2021, which is one of the smallest drops in the country,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “At the same time, Ohio has experienced a stagnation in unemployment because the number of unemployed people has dropped by just 0.2% in July compared to June 2022. Plus, the state's unemployment rate is 3.9%, higher than the national average of 3.5%."
Minnesota ranked as the state with the best change in unemployment, followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, Missouri and Florida. The District of Columbus was the worst, followed by Delaware, Kentucky, Illinois and New York.