(The Center Square) – New COVID-19 relief efforts passed by Congress on Tuesday is a lifeline for Ohio’s restaurants and bars that continue to struggle under curfews, alcohol sales restrictions and capacity limits.
The package, which includes key components such as the Paycheck Protection Program and tax breaks, comes as the industry continues to lose small business after small business in cities and towns across the state.
“This is a big win for our country, Ohioans and small business,” John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said. “We are thankful that this relief bill includes provisions aimed at assisting the restaurant industry, which continues to endure unparalleled job and revenue losses. The bill will help restaurants with much needed capital that will create more time for us to work with Congress to create the additional programs to save our beloved restaurants in cities and towns all over Ohio.”
In the latest jobless numbers released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the hospitality industry remained 115,000 jobs below the same time last year, despite the fact the state’s unemployment number is slowing dropping.
The bill allows restaurants to borrow more than 3.5 times their monthly payroll in the paycheck protection program, while other businesses can borrow 2.5 times, and qualified business expenses in the program are tax deductible.
It also expands forgivable expenses to include supplier costs on existing contracts and purchase orders, including the cost for perishable goods, along with costs relating to worker protective equipment and technology.
“We appreciate the support from our U.S. senators from Ohio, Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, plus our Ohio members of Congress who exerted tremendous pressure on their colleagues from across the country to push this bill across the finish line and to consider the unique and devastating challenges facing the hospitality community.”