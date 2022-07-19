(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats want the organization that governs the state’s high school athletics to be sure of its independence in the wake of a federal court order that blocked the Biden administration’s transgender sports and bathroom guidance.
Guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would allow athletes who were marked as males on their birth certificates to compete in girls and women’s sports. The federal guidance also would have prohibited student shower and locker room access from being determined by birth gender and provided guidance on required pronoun use.
A lawsuit, filed by Tennessee that also included Ohio and 17 other states, challenged the rules and U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley granted a temporary injunction against the federal guidance.
In late 2021, Ohio passed a law that would require youth athletes to compete in sports based on their sex assigned at birth, adding it as an amendment to a bill that would create more options for veterans to receive state IDs.
Two state Democrats want the Ohio High School Athletic Association, rather than the General Assembly, to develop rules for high school athletes and athletic competition.
“As a parent, former teacher, coach, and school board member, I understand the important role sports can play in a young person’s life,” said Rep. Adam Miller, D-Columbus. “The Statehouse should not dictate who can participate in sports any more than it should determine what constitutes a forward pass.”
The bill, which awaits referral to a House committee, would codify the independence and authority of the OHSAA and member schools.
“As a parent of two teenage athletes as well as a former player, teacher and coach, I understand the positive impact sports play in the lives of student athletes. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has played a key role in carrying out the objectives of Ohio schools by providing all students, regardless of ethnicity, race or gender, an equal opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics programs,” said Rep. Joe Miller, D-Amhert. “Currently, the OHSAA partners with various professional education and athletic associations in Ohio and nationally to provide every child the safest and fairest opportunity to compete in regular season and tournaments across the state. This bill intends to support and protect a system from outside interference, a system that has worked for over 100 years.”