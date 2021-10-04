(The Center Square) – A dozen new economic development projects are expected to create nearly 2,500 new jobs across Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.
The largest is a new distribution center in Springfield for West Virginia-based Gabriel Brothers. The company expects to start construction later this month on 114 acres of land. The facility should create 833 new jobs and mean $27.8 million in annual payroll.
Gabe’s is a discount department store chain that sells clothes, shoes, home décor, kitchen items and other goods.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.488%, 10-year job creation tax credit for the project.
Another 500 full-time positions are expected to be generated from Barkbox’s expansion in the Columbus area. The project will add $23.5 million in new payroll and retain more than $10 million more. The state gave a 1.726%, 10-year job creation tax credit.
Other projects include:
Lululemon USA: The company will expand in the Columbus-area, creating 150 full-time jobs and $6.9 million in new payroll. A 1.454%, eight-year job creation tax credit was approved.
NetJets: An expansion project is expected to create 154 full-time jobs and $12.8 million in new annual payroll. A 2.068%, nine-year job creation tax credit was approved.
Park Place Technologies: 150 new jobs and $7.5 million in new payroll is expected in Cuyahoga County from the expansion project, which received a 1.631%, eight-year job creation tax credit.
Vargo: The Dublin company expects 24 new jobs and $2.5 million in payroll from an expansion project that received a 1.636%, seven-year job creation tax credit.
A Packaging Group: 135 jobs and $6.5 million in payroll are planned for the new project in Defiance. A 1.438%, eight-year job creation tax credit was approved.
Engineered Profiles: 55 jobs and $2.3 million in payroll are expected from a new project in Hamilton Township. A 1.131%, six-year job creation tax credit was approved.
Ridge Corp.: 85 new jobs and $3.9 million in payroll are planned for expansion in Muskingum County. A 1.288%, seven-year job creation tax credit was approved.
R.K. Administrative Services: 200 new jobs and $7.7 million in payroll are expected from Rural King Supply’s new project in Pike County.
Creative Foam Corp.: 110 new jobs and $4 million in payroll are planned from an expansion project in Vandalia. A 1.173%, seven-year job creation tax credit was approved.
HumanIT Solutions: 30 jobs and $3 million in payroll are expected from an expansion project in Beavercreek. A 1.695%, seven-year job creation tax credit was approved.