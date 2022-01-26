(The Center Square) – NASCAR picked up a teammate in the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in its fight with Ohio over a $550,000 tax bill that now is in front of the Ohio Supreme Court.
The auto racing giant argued before the court this week, saying the state’s Commercial Activity Tax (CAT) does not apply to an activity that did not take place in Ohio and an agreement signed outside of the state by two companies not based in the state.
The state believes NASCAR owes taxes on races broadcast to Ohioans, saying the money the company received from broadcast partners is from intellectual property and subject to the tax.
All told, the state said NASCAR owes the state $549,520 in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.
The Ohio Tax Commissioner’s office audited NASCAR – a Florida-based company – for the period of time between July 1, 2005, to Dec. 31, 2010. The office found NASCAR's broadcast receipts, media revenues, license fees and sponsor fees were subject to the tax. The Ohio Board of Tax Appeals agreed, pushing NASCAR’s appeal to the supreme court.
NASCAR believes it should be taxed only on its events that take place in Ohio.
The Ohio Chamber filed an amicus brief in support of NASCAR, saying the state is trying to use the CAT on a broadcast agreement signed outside of Ohio between NASCAR and FOX, neither of which are based in Ohio.
“The Ohio Chamber seeks a stable and predictable legal system which fosters a business climate where enterprise and Ohioans prosper,” Ohio Chamber CEO Steve Stivers said. “Many of the Ohio Chamber’s members are subject to Ohio’s CAT, and thus have an interest in the tax being applied in a way that is fair and predictable, without creating an undue compliance burden for business.”
The state argued in its brief the General Assembly specifically addressed receipts that should be taxed when it created the CAT in 2005, and NASCAR’s broadcast agreements, licensing fees and other receipts fall under the tax.
The chamber argued the tax decision violated the U.S. Constitution’s Interstate Commerce Clause.