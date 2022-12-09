(The Center Square) – More than 3,000 buildings across Ohio will come down as communities continue to use $150 million in state money remove blighted and vacant structures.
The state added a large list of communities and buildings to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, announcing 2,277 additional blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished.
“We’re not just tearing down dilapidated buildings, we’re helping to make communities across the state better places to start a business, raise a family, and build a bright future,” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This isn’t just a win for 42 counties, it’s a win for all of Ohio.”
The new projects have been added to 825 demolition projects that were announced in October.
The projects are funded with grants from the $150 million set aside in the state’s two-year budget that passed in 2021. Thirteen counties will also receive an extra $35.3 million to cover expenses in excess of the initial aside grants.
“This funding is helping our communities transform forgotten properties into productive spaces that can once again play an important role in growing our economy,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority plans to demolish two former hotels – The Drake and The Carrousel – as a joint effort with several jurisdictions aimed at reinvigorating the Reading Road Corridor.
Following the demolition of the blighted properties, the Port plans to build an industrial spec building.
Also, Youngstown will demolish 473 vacant, blighted residential properties throughout the city in an effort to stabilize the housing market and revitalize neighborhoods. Once demolished, these lots will become greenspaces with plans to possibly develop the properties for housing, commercial and industrial use.
“Looking at the plans that some of our communities have for these sites, it’s clear there are numerous opportunities for growth,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Removing this blight has the potential to increase property values and revitalize local housing markets in addition to removing safety hazards and opening doors for more businesses to set up shop throughout the state.”