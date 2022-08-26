(The Center Square) – A dozen meat producers across Ohio will share $3 million to help ease food chain issues, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The grants follow two other rounds for grants, the first for $10 million and the second for $15 million, already distributed to producers throughout the state this summer.
The state’s plan to producers will use the money to implement processing efficiencies, expand or build facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services.
“We wanted to make sure that all meat processors in the state had an opportunity to benefit from this grant program, so we allocated more funding,” DeWine said. “These grants don’t just benefit the processors. They also benefit Ohio families who will find more meat products available to them at the store.”
The money comes from the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program, which was part of the state’s 2022-2023 state operating budget signed into law in July. The grants are administered by the Ohio Department of Development working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
“We want to ensure these businesses have the opportunity to grow and prosper,” said Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “These grants enable our state’s meat processors to make advancements and improve efficiencies faster, so Ohio consumers see the results in stores sooner.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, Ohio handed out an extra $15 million in early June to 75 of the state’s meat processors. The state exhausted its initial allocation of $10 million in the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program.
That announcement came at a time when Americans were changing their shopping habits because of soaring food prices. And disruptions in the international farming community continue have some worried about the food supply heading into 2023.
Overall, 55 of Ohio’s 88 counties received money in either the first or second round of grants. Several counties had processors receive funds in both rounds.
Each company received a grant of up to $250,000, with half of the funds given before projects begin and the other half after the companies show the initial funds were spent on eligible costs.