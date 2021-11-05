(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group joined growing federal lawsuits over the Biden administration’s plan to force federal contractors and private businesses with more than 100 employees to have employees vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Buckeye Institute filed a motion for an emergency stay Friday, a day after it filed suit directly with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on behalf of an Ohio and Michigan companies to stop the federal vaccination mandate, which President Joe Biden announced Thursday would go into effect Jan. 4.
The emergency motion argues the mandate exceeds the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) authority under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, along with several other constitutional issues.
“The OSHA vaccine mandate is not about workplace safety, but is a rather transparent attempt by the Biden Administration to work around statutory and constitutional limitations on federal power in order to impose requirements on individuals – something OSHA lacks the power to do,” said Robert Alt, president and chief executive the Buckeye Institute and counsel of record representing Phillips Manufacturing and Sixarp LLC.
“In addition to highlighting the numerous and fatal legal problems with the federal vaccine mandate, The Buckeye Institute’s clients demonstrate the unnecessary economic damage it would cause not only to a struggling U.S. economy, but also to the Midwestern communities where these companies are located and to the lives and families of the hardworking men and women who work in them,” Alt said.
Phillips Manufacturing and Tower Co. in Shelby, Ohio, has 130 employees, and Sixarp of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has 150 employees. Sixarp operates in the packaging and labeling services industries, while Phillips is in the metal fabrication industry.
“This unconstitutional and ill-advised vaccine mandate not only impacts companies like Phillips Manufacturing and Sixarp and their employees, but it will also devastate an already fragile labor market and supply chains that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic,” Alt said.
The new private sector vaccination mandate that could affect 100 million Americans. Biden announced the mandate in September, but the OSHA released details of the rule Thursday, most notably that businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure their workers are vaccinated or require weekly COVID-19 testing by Jan. 4.
The OSHA also is requiring employers make unvaccinated employees wear masks while at work or when in a vehicle with another person for work purposes.
The fine for violating the new regulation would be $14,000 per violation, though the administration said multiple factors would be considered.
The Buckeye Institute’s announcement Thursday came shortly after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced he joined attorneys general in Kentucky and Tennessee to file a lawsuit on behalf of a state sheriffs who house federal immigration inmates, challenging the Biden administration's requirement employees of federal contractors be vaccinated.
Yost joined attorneys general from Tennessee, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia on Friday in challenging the Biden administration’s mandate on private employer COVID-19 vaccinations.