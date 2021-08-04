(The Center Square) – Ohio’s flagship university, one of its largest cities and the state Supreme Court have joined the growing list of public and private entities requiring masks in some form or another as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has nearly tripled in the past two weeks to almost 1,200 new cases per day. The spike also has pushed the state to nearly 80 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, higher than the 50-case mark Gov. Mike DeWine established earlier this year to lift all restrictions.
DeWine continues to reiterate he has no plans to bring back mask mandates or crowd limitations, telling CNN in an interview Sunday his focus is on increasing the number of Ohioans getting vaccinated.
The Ohio State University announced earlier this week students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors at all campuses and medical facilities regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required outdoors for unvaccinated individual when social distancing cannot be accomplished.
The University of Cincinnati announced Tuesday an indoor mask mandate. The city of Dayton established a mask mandate for municipal buildings, and the Ohio Supreme Court also created a mask requirement.
Four major Columbus hospitals announced they will require all employees to receive the vaccine by the end of the year.
DeWine signed a bill last month that prohibits public schools from requiring any vaccine not fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals. The FDA approved COVID-19 vaccines on an emergency basis.
Despite the law, which takes effect in October, Cleveland State University has said it would require all students living on campus for the fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19.