(The Center Square) – The need for Ohio businesses to fill job openings stretches beyond entry-level or relatively low-paying positions and more employers have turned to a state-run database created two years ago to help.
More than 13% more Ohio employers included needs on TopJobs.Ohio.gov than the state’s previous response rate. The website reflects current workforce needs for in-demand and critical jobs across the state, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
“There are many opportunities here in Ohio for those who are ready to begin their careers or are looking to learn something new,” DeWine said. “Our updated Top Jobs List outlines the most in-demand and critical professions for 2022.”
The state now lists eight fields as critical jobs DeWine said supports the health and well-being of Ohioans, including children and community health, early childhood education, first responders, lead abatement and construction, mental and behavioral health, nurses, physicians and wellness research and technology.
The website launched in 2019 as a new effort to provide an interactive tool for students, teachers and workers to navigate educational efforts for in-demand jobs, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. DeWine announced critical jobs have been added to the site.
“Ohio’s Top Jobs List is designed to help people identify growing industries and guide them toward the education and training needed to enter that career path,” Husted said. “This updated list is a great resource for Ohioans to find new or better opportunities so they can live their version of the American dream.”
Ohio is required to maintain a list of jobs that are in high demand. An in-demand job is one that pays at least 80% of the state median wage – $14.90 or more an hour – and has an annual growth in the number of jobs higher than the statewide average of 20, or annual job openings of more than 620.