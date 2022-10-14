(The Center Square) – The health and wellness of first responders in 13 Ohio cities or counties should get a boost after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced of the third round of funding for wellness initiatives for law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
The grants of nearly $1.7 million will be divided among the 13 agencies. Funding comes from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program established by DeWine in July 2022. At that time, he pledged to award $75 million in funding for programs supporting the mental, physical and emotional wellness of Ohio’s first responders and law enforcement agencies. Since then, he has distributed $11 million to 58 agencies.
The Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program is monetized by the $250 million DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly earmarked to combat the marked increase in work-related stress and decreased staffing levels impacting first responders and law enforcement officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
“First responders see tragedies on a daily basis, so it’s essential that wellness support is easily accessible. This funding will help our local agencies ensure that our first responders can get the emotional support they need any time they need it,” said DeWine.