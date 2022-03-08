(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense’s refusal to allow Ohio a waiver could jeopardize military voting in the state’s upcoming May 3 primary, state Democrats said.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, however, has sent proposed legislation to the General Assembly he believes would sidestep any issues as the state continues to wait on Ohio Supreme Court approval of state and congressional district maps.
LaRose wants lawmakers to pass emergency legislation that gives him the authority to facilitate the expedited delivery and receipt of military ballots and add 10 days to the deadline those ballots can be returned to county boards of elections.
“Regardless of where we stand individually or collectively on litigation over Ohio’s political districts, we should do everything in our power to ensure that our brave men and women serving overseas are not caught up in those disagreements and disenfranchised from having their voices heard in this upcoming election,” LaRose wrote Monday in a letter to House and Senate leadership.
The Senate added LaRose’s plan as an amendment to a bill Tuesday that would prohibit discrimination against living organ donors. It passed unanimously with an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately if passed by the House and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The House is expected to take up the plan Wednesday.
House Democrats argue the failure to receive a waiver and the failure for the state to adopt maps that meet judicial approval create problems and moving the primary is the best option.
“By failing to adopt constitutional maps and refusing to move the primary, Republicans are jeopardizing the ability of our overseas military members to vote in the upcoming election,” House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said. “Our service men and women protect our freedom to vote every single day, but now, Republicans are playing politics with the votes of these service members. We can still easily move the primary to ensure all Ohioans have the opportunity to cast their ballots. The majority just needs to stop blocking access to our vote.”
Rep. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, a Navy veteran, echoed Russo, saying the Democratic caucus is ready to vote for a new primary date.
“We need a dose of reality at the Statehouse. Voting in safe and accessible elections is our American right, and our service members – key protectors of the freedom to vote – need time to receive their ballots and return them. Instead, they are being shortchanged by a handful of seemingly unmovable, unreasonable Republicans in Columbus,” Sobecki said. “My colleagues and I stand ready to move the primary to a date that will allow access for all Ohioans to vote and have their vote counted.”
The state must send ballots to overseas personnel at least 45 days before the primary. LaRose, also a veteran, said the Department of Justice would look favorably on his two proposals.
“Both actions require legislative approval, but the Department of Justice has agreed in principle that immediate favorable consideration by the General Assembly of these two items would avoid efforts by the federal government to seek a remedy for the state’s failure to begin mailing UOCAVA ballots on March 19,” LaRose said in the letter.