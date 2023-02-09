(The Center Square) – Prep athletic coaches in Ohio would be required to be trained in mental health if a bill introduced in the state House eventually becomes law.
It’s the second time around for the proposed legislation. It was introduced and passed out of the House during the last General Assembly but failed to make it through the Senate in December.
“Mental health is just as important to a student’s well-being as their physical health is,” said Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta. “This bill would not require coaches to become therapists or medical professionals, but merely give them the tools they need to identify mental health issues in their students and then know how to direct those students to receive the care that they need that might help save their lives.”
The course has to be approved and certified by the Department of Mental Health.
Loychik said the director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services shared in her testimony in the last session that a study covering 2009 to 2019 shows the number of high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased by 40%; the share seriously considering attempting suicide increased by 36%; and the share creating a suicide plan increased by 44%.
Already, interscholastic coaches must be certified in CPR and complete a concussion course, the national coaching class, first aid and sports injury training, student cardiac arrest training, and pass a background check.
The bill follows a push from Gov. Mike DeWine to increase focus on mental health issues around the state.
As previously reported by The Center Square, DeWine made mental health a major focus of his recent state of the state address and his proposed budget.
He proposed a new cabinet-level agency – the Department of Children and Youth – that would, among other things, focus on children’s behavioral health and early identification and intervention in mental health needs.
He also called for building a community care system, offering better crisis response and treatment options, growing the behavioral health workforce and focus on research and innovation.