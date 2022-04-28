(The Center Square) – Citing the state’s commitment to economic development investment at a time when many states scaled back operations, CEO magazine named Ohio the seventh best state for business Thursday.
In its annual report, the magazine published by an association of nationwide company leaders mentioned the state’s effort in landing Intel’s planned $20 billion investment in the Buckeye State as key, but just one important factor in the state’s high ranking.
“In a year when financial constraints led many states to scale back on economic development because of financial constraints, Ohio made significant investments to move its economy forward. The Buckeye State has allocated more than $15 billion towards innovation, job-ready sites, growth capital, broadband access and more,” the report reads.
The lack of a corporate income tax played an important role in the ranking, along with nearly 30% of adults age 25 or older holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The report also pointed to three incentive options as key.
The state can offer its Job Creation Tax Credit, which is a refundable and performance-based tax credit that’s based on created payroll. Businesses that create at least 10 jobs in three years with a minimum payroll of $660,000 can qualify.
Also, The Research and Development Investment Loan Fund offers loans of up to $5 million for research and development projects.
The Innovation Ohio Loan Fund can offer up to $1.5 million to cover up to 75% of construction, technology, facilities and equipment purchases.
Those helped lead to six significant deals in 2021, according to the magazine.
Along with Intel, Ohio landed a $220 million expansion project from Koch Foods; an $11 million expansion project by Ridge Corp.; a $77.5 million Gabe’s distribution center; a $3 million Rural King expansion; and a $6.9 million Lululemon expansion.
“We were pleased to see the state of Ohio was named by CEO as the 7th best state for business,” Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers said. “Now we need to take the steps necessary to make Ohio the No. 1 state for business.”
The magazine ranked Texas at the top of its list, followed by Florida, Tennessee, Arizona and North Carolina. The bottom five states were California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Washington.