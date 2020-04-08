(The Center Square) – Establishments with on-premises liquor permits can sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption under a rule the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed.
Breweries can also sell others’ beer and wine without a food purchase. However, a food purchase is required for the sale of high-proof liquor.
Under the rule, patrons can buy up to two drinks per meal. Beverages must remain closed during transport, and any drink may not contain more than two ounces of liquor per container.
The rule will remain in effect for up to 120 days unless the Liquor Control Commission rescinds it.