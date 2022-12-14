(The Center Square) – A state lawmaker said he will fight an Ohio Board of Education resolution that rebukes the Biden administration’s plan to incorporate LGBTQ+ protections into Title IX.
The Ohio State School Board of Education passed a resolution, 10-7 with one abstention, criticizing President Joe Biden’s plan to bypass the legislative process with LGBTQ+ protections in potential federal rules and Title IX protections. Biden, earlier in the day, signed federal legislation offering protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Title IX, passed by Congress after being shepherded through by Democratic Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, is a one-sentence part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It reads, "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal final assistance."
Passage of the watered-down version of the initial resolution came after months of debate and hundreds of personal testimonies.
Ohio school districts that do not abide by Biden’s guidelines, if enacted, risk losing federal funding for their school breakfast and lunch programs.
The guidelines remain informal and face several legal challenges from states across the country, as well as criticism from federal lawmakers, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Ohio Rep. Michael Skindell, D-Lakewood, sponsor of the Ohio Fairness Act currently pending in the Ohio Legislature, issued a statement scorning the actions of the board.
“This State Board of Education resolution is yet again another egregious and harmful attempt to attack and isolate transgender children. It is our duty as elected officials to protect all students in Ohio, but this resolution actively puts them in harm’s way. I support the important proposed federal rule changes to expand Title IX to protect transgender students from discrimination,” he said.
The Ohio Fairness Act would make it illegal to discriminate against anyone based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
Ohio law permits Ohioans to be fired, evicted from their homes and denied services due to sexual orientation or gender identity.
Skindell confirmed to The Center Square that should the Ohio Fairness Act not become law by Dec. 31, he will reintroduce the bill in the next Ohio General Assembly.
The resolution the board passed stripped of all action items, except for the requirement interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie K. Siddens mail a copy of what the board passed within 21 calendar days to every Ohio public school district and each district’s school board member.
A cover letter will accompany the mailed resolution noting Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 21 other states’ attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over the protections suggested by the Biden administration for Title IX. Because of that ongoing litigation, the state board contends the changes proposed by the Biden administration in Title IX are not enforceable. The board is arguing such wide-sweeping alterations to Title IX should be legislated by Congress, not promulgated by the executive branch.
Also, the letter will indicate it is for informational purposes only and is not a directive. The resolution is not law and is not enforceable.