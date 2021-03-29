(The Center Square) – At least one Ohio lawmaker doesn’t seem satisfied at the speed COVID-19 restrictions are being eased for some businesses.
Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, recently introduced legislation to extend operating hours for bars, which have been reduced for months by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department Health.
“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen countless businesses struggle financially and close their doors,” Cutrona said. “This legislation will help provide some much-needed relief for our bars by providing them with the opportunity to stay open for an extra hour without the worry of health orders or curfews.”
Ohio bars were allowed to resume normal hours when DeWine lifted a statewide curfew in February. House Bill 218, if passed and signed, would extend an establishment’s regular hours by an hour. It’s been assigned to the House Commerce and Labor Committee, awaiting its first hearing.
A little more than a year ago, DeWine issued a stay-at-home order, virtually shutting down Ohio bars as nonessential businesses.
DeWine ordered in late July all alcohol sales to end at 10 p.m. daily and onsite consumption of alcohol end at 11 p.m., saying the coronavirus continued to spread at bars and restaurants. However, he also said it's large gatherings, such as weddings and funerals, that cause significant and increased COVID-19 spread throughout the state.
Cutrona introduced a bill in December to stop the alcohol curfew, but it failed to move in the House.
DeWine ordered in November a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew, originally planned for 21 days. It forced businesses to close, allowing for people going to and from work, to the hospital or to grocery stores to be out. It also allowed for pickup of carryout meals.
Since the summer, the state has tried to make small adjustments in laws to allow more businesses to generate additional revenue. One new law allows bars and restaurants to use more outside space on public property and include three alcoholic drinks per delivery meal.