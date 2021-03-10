(The Center Square) – The Ohio House joined the Senate and passed legislation to limit Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority and give lawmakers oversight of executive and health orders.
The House voted, 57-37, on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 22, which limits the governor’s ability to create ongoing orders also creates an Ohio Health Oversight Advisory Committee made up of members of House and Senate to review health orders.
The bipartisan committee would have the authority to rescind an executive order issued by the governor or a special standing order or rule issued by the Ohio Department of Health for preventing the spread of a contagious disease.
The bill, which now heads to DeWine, also allows the General Assembly to rescind health orders by resolution, allows individuals to sue the state over orders and stops local health departments from closing schools on their own, putting the decision into the hands of school boards.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen a lot of decisions from the administration, but we weren’t at the table as a General Assembly,” Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, said on the House floor. “If you believe in freedom and liberties, this bill is for you. This bill is about empowering people, empowering small businesses, empowering parents. This bill is about we the people.”
Assistant Minority Whip Richard Brown, D-Canal Winchester, said he believed the bill was unconstitutional, citing laws put in place during the flu pandemic during the early 1900s. Other Democrats argued the bill endangers Ohioans.
“This bill would grant to the GA the ability to override executive orders by resolutions, which directly conflicts with and is in contradiction by the Ohio Constitution,” Brown said on the House floor.
Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, said the House is following the lead of more than 30 other states that adopted similar legislation, pointing to New York, where Democratic majorities in the legislature are moving to strip power from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.
“If it’s good enough for New York, Massachusetts and 30-something other states, it’s good enough for us,” Seitz said on the House floor.
The Senate passed the bill in February, sending its version to the House.
The bill is the second one since December passed by the General Assembly in an effort to provide oversight and limit DeWine’s ability to establish ongoing mandates, business limitations and public gathering restrictions.
DeWine vetoed that bill, saying medical experts believed the bill restricted public health officials’ ability to react to public health threats and was “not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans.”
The bill, easily passed with Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, prohibited a statewide stay-at-home order such as the one enacted by DeWine in the spring, and it would have given the Legislature the ability by concurrent resolution to end other orders that shutdown businesses.
DeWine had called that bill a disaster.