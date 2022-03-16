(The Center Square) – Lawyers for the Ohio Redistricting Commission believe a new lawsuit must be filed to challenge the commission’s recently passed congressional district plan and claim groups opposing the plan are stalling with needless motions.
In a response to the Ohio Supreme Court, redistricting commission lawyers claim the commission was originally dismissed from the congressional map lawsuit when the first set of districts were drawn by the General Assembly.
“The precedent is clear that petitioners cannot file an amended complaint in a suit where final judgment has already been reached. They must file a new suit. This court should follow this well-settled precedent and decline to grant petitioners’ motions to amend their complaints,” Tuesday's response read.
The court ruled the first congressional district map unconstitutional, sending it back to the General Assembly. Lawmakers, however, failed to meet a deadline for new maps, rolling the responsibility to the commission, which adopted a new congressional map in early March.
Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the League of Women Voters and others successfully challenged the first set congressional map, which started in the General Assembly and moved to the commission before eventually being drawn by lawmakers.
Because the commission did not draw the initial maps, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed it from the original lawsuit. Challengers filed a motion to include the commission after it drew the second set of maps.
The commission’s response called the request to amend the complaint extraordinary.
“They seek to do this in cases where the Commission was already dismissed as a party, and where a final judgment on the merits was entered. There is no support for such a request in law or in equity,” the response read. “Granting this relief will guarantee election chaos and confusion for congressional candidates and millions of Ohio voters and may cause Ohio to default on federally mandated election deadlines that could possibly result in the disenfranchisement of military voters overseas. Accordingly, the motions should be denied.”
The court has yet to rule on the constitutionality of a third set of state legislative maps passed by the commission in late February.