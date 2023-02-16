(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group filed suit against the city of Columbus on Thursday to stop an ordinance that outlaws certain guns and magazines in the city limits.
The Buckeye Institute filed the lawsuit in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of five central Ohio residents who are not named. In a news release, the institute said the plaintiffs are not named because the new law has made their previously lawful possession of the prohibited magazines illegal.
The plaintiffs include a former National Firearms instructor; an owner of a rifle who says he keeps it for self-defense and has a 30-round magazine; a person confined to a wheelchair due to a disability who cannot easily reload a firearm when defending against a home invasion; a former social worker, who is Muslim and says they have a firearm for self-defense and security in the face of rising incidents of anti-Muslin discrimination and hate crimes; and a Black woman, who says she bought a firearm with a 30-round magazine for her protection after an assault.
“The Ohio Constitution and the U.S. Constitution explicitly protect our right to keep arms for our defense and security, and Ohio’s General Assembly has passed laws to prevent just this type of local government infringement on these rights. Yet, the city of Columbus insists on infringing on Ohioans’ fundamental right to keep and bear arms to protect ourselves,” said David C. Tryon, director of litigation at The Buckeye Institute. “Columbus City Council has once again tried to circumvent our clients’ rights, along with the rights of all law-abiding Ohioans, by enacting excessive and improper restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms – threatening jail time for those who don’t comply. These constitutional violations must be declared null and void.”
In early December, the Columbus City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits large-capacity magazines of 30 or more rounds and created penalties for people who do not keep firearms stored out of the reach of children and for someone who sells a gun to someone prohibited for owning one.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Attorney General Dave Yost sued to stop the law but the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court ruled in favor of Columbus, allowing the laws to go into effect in late January.