(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers want to use federal tax money to give the state’s first responders a one-time bonus for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bill introduced this week in the Ohio Legislature would give $1,000 to full-time first responders and $500 to part-timers. It drew support from Attorney General Dave Yost.
“More law enforcement officers died in the line of duty last year than any previous year, with the leading cause of death being COVID-19,” Yost said. “This premium pay sends a strong message to all Ohioans and to those who shoulder the burden of keeping our community safe that we value and appreciate what law enforcement officers do as the bedrock of a civilized society.”
The program would cost about $80 million and be funded through Ohio's share of American Rescue Plan Act.
The bonuses would go to police officers, firefighters, highway patrol officers, county deputy sheriffs, Bureau of Criminal Identification agents, jail officers, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
“This bill provides an excellent use of federal funds to support our first responders and law enforcement in Ohio,” Rep. Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, said. “These dedicated Ohioans put their lives at risk to keep our state safe, especially over the past year and a half. This is a way for the State of Ohio to say to law enforcement and first responders that we have your back because we know you have ours.”
First responders must have been continuously employed from March 1, 2020, and not subject to any form of disciplinary action to receive the bonus if the bill is passed and signed by the governor. Each employer must certify who is eligible with the attorney general within 30 days of the bill’s effective date.
“In Ohio, we strongly support our brave first responders,” Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, said. “The goal of this legislation is to provide a small token of gratitude to these men and women for their tireless work during the pandemic and their service each to our communities.”
The bill has 14 co-sponsors and has not received a number.