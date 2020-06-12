(The Center Square) – A pair of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to adjust legislators’ pay to align with the state’s inflation-adjusted median household income for the past 12 months.
State Reps. John Becker, R-Union Township/Clermont County, and Mark Romanchuk, R-Ontario, introduced House Bill 695, nicknamed the Average Wage Fully Uniform Law (AWFUL). A similar proposal was introduced during a previous legislative session.
If approved, the legislation would lower a lawmaker’s salary from about $63,007 to about $56,111 based on current numbers, but that number could change annually. It would also give additional benefits to majority, minority and committee leadership.
“It’s important that we as legislators remain cognizant of our duty to the taxpayers of our districts and to our state. This bill would help ensure that our compensation reflects the citizens that we serve,” Becker said in a news release.
Because the state constitution forbids in-term changes to members’ pay, salary changes will not take effect until they start a new term. However, the bill has gained some traction, as Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Butler, R-Oakwood, signed on as the first co-sponsor.
“Elected officials seldom ‘share in the pain’ when there is an economic downturn,” Romanchuk said in a news release. “This change will tie a legislator’s salary to the economic well-being of the state.”
The bill has been referred to the House State and Local Government Committee.
According to Ballotpedia, Ohio lawmakers earn less than their counterparts in Pennsylvania ($88,610) and Michigan ($71,685). However, they earn more than their counterparts in Indiana ($26,490) and Kentucky ($188.22 per day), but legislators in the two states are not full-time, according to the site.