(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine has told state employees they can work from home at least until January 2021, drawing criticsm from a fellow Republican.
“Delaying an anticipated office return date until no sooner than January will give us more time to prepare for those who will eventually return to an office setting, and better insight into the anticipated trajectory of the virus in the fall and winter months,” Columbus Business First quoted DeWine as saying in a message to all 50,000 state employees. “My team will continue its work behind the scenes to plan for your safe return.”
DeWine's message drew condemnation from at least one lawmaker in his own party.
“The only thing uncertain and precarious is if ‘we the people’ will ever rid ourselves of these draconian measures and have our liberty and freedom restored,” state Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, said on Facebook. “It seems clear now that DeWine has issued his order to state employees, he will continue to oppress the people of Ohio well into the new year and beyond.”
A spokesman for DeWine did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
On Tuesday, the state said Ohio had recorded 109,062 total COVID-19 cases and 3,832 total deaths from the virus. Last week, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 called on DeWine to allow state employees to continue to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, DeWine issued a new order requiring Ohioans to wear a mask while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Ohio Department of Health said it would issue an order to require K-12 students to wear face masks while at school.