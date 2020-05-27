(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are considering reappropriating more than $1.2 billion in capital funds.
Senate Bill 316 would extend the deadline for appropriations for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. The allocations were set to expire on June 30.
A constitutional provision bans appropriations from being made for more than two years. So, lawmakers must reappropriate “unexpended balances from previously approved capital projects to ensure that they can continue uninterrupted toward completion,” Kimberly Murnieks, director of the Ohio Office of Budget & Management (OBM), said during a Senate Finance Committee hearing.
“This reappropriations process is not intended as a vehicle for new capital appropriations, nor is it intended to raise new issues,” Murnieks said. “Rather, it is designed to keep previously approved capital projects on schedule. Since most of the capital projects presented in the bill are already underway, the reappropriation of unexpended balances ensures that those projects can continue without delay.”
The legislation includes an “emergency clause,” allowing it to take immediate effect should it be passed into law. With the emergency designation, the proposal is not subject to a referendum, according to a Legislative Service Commission (LSC) analysis.
If approved, the appropriations would be extended for the biennium budget that runs through June 30, 2022. Lawmakers would need to reapprove money for any projects that are not completed by the new deadline.
The appropriations include nearly $325.3 million for higher education and more than $353.8 million for public works, and lawmakers have previously approved all projects included in the bill. During the Senate Finance Committee hearing, lawmakers indicated they see the reappropriations helping to create jobs.
“Each one of these projects ... identified in the bill is jobs,” state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said at the start of the hearing. “And, of course, in this time, we want to make sure that as many people as we can get working are working.”
The state typically sells 18-to-20-year bonds and sells enough to cover what it needs “so that we don’t pay interest on the money before we need it,” Murnieks said during the hearing.
The state has already budgeted debt service for the projects in its operating budget, Murnieks said. She estimated the state could spend $40 million for debt service in the next year, but she noted bond interest rates are low at the moment.
“It’s definitely part of … a statewide stimulus, if you will, in terms of having these projects go forward,” state Sen. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said during the committee hearing.