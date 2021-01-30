(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker says he wants to make sure the rights of gun-owners and those who want to own guns are a priority and that the federal government cannot infringe on those rights.
State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazette, plans to introduce legislation in the General Assembly next week that would, if passed and signed, make Ohio a second amendment sanctuary state, joining Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Kansas.
In Ohio, 32 of the 88 counties, along with three townships and one city in Southwest Ohio, have already adopted similar measures.
“Members of the Ohio General Assembly and the U.S. Congress have a duty to uphold the rights of citizens across this country, this includes the freedoms granted to us under the Second Amendment to our constitution,” Loychik said. “This bill ensures prioritizing the protection of law-abiding Ohioans’ right to keep and bear arms.”
Loychik, a freshman lawmaker, said his legislation affirms the power of state rights over the federal government, and it supports the idea the General Assembly should promote responsible gun ownership, use, enforcement, prompt reporting, storage and condemnation of unlawful activity.
If Ohio becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary state, according to Loychik, federal laws or enforcement that tries to infringe those rights would be invalid. At the same time, the bill would confirm the duty of courts and law enforcement to protect second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.
If passed, the legislation considers any tax, fee or stamp imposed on firearms, accessories or ammunition not common to other goods or service an infringement, along with registering or tracking firearms, accessories or ammunition that would reasonably be expected to create a “chilling” effect on buying or owning those items.
The same actions on owners or any act ordering confiscation of those items from law-abiding citizens would also be considered an infringement.
“Especially with the current climate and rhetoric at the federal level, the preservation of our second amendment is now more crucial than ever before and it is my intent to protect this right for the people of Trumbull County and throughout the state of Ohio,” Loychik said.