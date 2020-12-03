(The Center Square) – A new bill aimed at tackling Ohio’s controversial nuclear bailout bill would delay, not eliminate, Ohio electricity consumers from paying a fee beginning Jan. 1 and it would delay a nuclear energy company from collecting the benefits.
Facing a deadline and the need for an emergency vote to allow legislation to immediately take effect when and if Gov. Mike DeWine signs it into law, a special committee established for House Bill 6 held its first hearing on HB 798 on Wednesday. It’s second hearing was planned for Thursday.
State Rep. Jim Hoops, chairman of the Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight, introduced the bill, calling it the result of extensive hearings, conversations and feedback from lawmakers.
“Today, I am here before you to ask you to join me in supporting legislation that will continue to move the state of Ohio forward in the energy sector to make sure Ohioans will have reliable, diversified and low cost energy,” Hoops, R-Napolean, testified.
Hoops’ plan delays charges to ratepayers until Jan. 1, 2022, and delays the first disbursement to Energy Harbor by a year, April 2022.
The bill also adds tougher audit provisions and requires an annual financial need assessment. It requires an independent, third-party auditor, and Energy Harbor faces the possibility of losing credits if it fails to produce any requested document.
Also, it says an energy company will only be allowed reasonable and prudent expenses during the audit, defining expenses to include depreciation but not lobbying costs, political or charitable donations, share buybacks, management bonuses or incentive compensation.
“The bottom line is this legislation allows us to take a pause and truly see if Energy Harbor needs a subsidy,” Hoops testified. “Then, the General Assembly can reassess this program after the first audit report and recommendations come back.”
Hoops, among others in the General Assembly, supported HB 6 as a way to save the state’s nuclear power plants and more than 4,000 jobs, he said in written testimony.
HB 6 created a new Ohio Clean Air Program to support nuclear energy plants and some solar power facilities. Electricity consumers fund the program with the surcharge that runs through 2027.
It led to the arrest and indictment of Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and four others as part of a $60 million “public corruption racketeering conspiracy” to pass the legislation.
Two of the five indicted recently pleaded guilty.
“However, when the story broke about the scandal and what was happening behind the scenes, I, along with every member of this General Assembly, was angry, disgusted and disappointed in what we were hearing,” Hoops testified. “We did not vote for what was happening behind the scenes and in a room somewhere outside the statehouse.”
Also In November, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a second lawsuit to block the annual collection of $150 million from additional customer fees from going to Energy Harbor, what he called the successor to FirstEnergy’s nuclear plants.
In September, Yost filed a civil lawsuit to stop Energy Harbor from receiving funds collected from a utility surcharge included in the HB 6.Without the recent filing, the nuclear generation fees could stop be collected but then held in limbo during litigation, according to Yost.