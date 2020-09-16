(The Center Square) – A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to end an order declaring a state of emergency in Ohio because of COVID-19, the latest salvo in an ongoing disagreement over the state’s response to the pandemic.
The “Restore Ohio Now” bill, proposed by state Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, also aims to cancel other orders Gov. Mike DeWine issued that would expire when the state of emergency ends.
“Many Ohioans have worked diligently, in good-faith with the governor to flatten the curve of COVID-19 for months, and we accomplished this goal awhile back,” Grendell said in a news release. “Initially, there was much cause for concern regarding COVID-19. Gov. DeWine responded appropriately to an unknown threat facing Ohioans.
“However, the administration continues to use this state of emergency to issue restrictive orders against our businesses and all Ohioans,” Grendell added. “Current COVID numbers are the result of expanded testing occurring; Ohio’s deaths and hospitalizations have decreased significantly. The time has come to responsibly transition back to our lives before the pandemic, and this bill is a first step in that direction.”
Ohio Republicans and DeWine have been at odds for much of the pandemic over state orders to close businesses and how to reopen the state. On Tuesday, Ohio reported 139,485 “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 and 4,506 “confirmed and probable” deaths from the virus.
“The pandemic emergency is not over. We oppose this bill at this time,” Dan Tierney, a spokesman for DeWine, said in an email.
A spokesperson for House Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the top House Democrat this week called on the state House to reconvene.
The House was scheduled to meet Tuesday for an if-needed session, but House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, canceled the session, according to Democrats.
Tuesday “could have been a day where the Ohio House addressed the needs of the state of Ohio. A day where we came together to offer solutions toward recovery from COVID, and the economical fall out from it, but instead it’s another day where republican leadership has refused to put the needs of our state before their own,” House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a Tuesday statement.
“For those of you keeping track, it has been 173 days since the Ohio House passed comprehensive legislation to address COVID-19,” Sykes added. “House Democrats have been calling for months now for us to get back to work. We keep saying, coronavirus isn’t taking a recess and neither should we!”