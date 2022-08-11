(The Center Square) – Eleven people who are not U.S. citizens are being investigated for voter fraud after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned information over to Attorney General Dave Yost.
According to LaRose, 10 of the referrals were noncitizens who tried to register to vote but did not cast a ballot; the 11th was a noncitizen who might have voted.
“Equal to our responsibility to deliver accessible and convenient elections is our duty to protect the sanctity of the vote,” LaRose said. “Investigations like these are key to keeping voter fraud exceedingly rare and give voters greater confidence in the integrity of our elections.”
LaRose’s office cross-matched voter rolls in the Statewide Voter Registration Database with a list of people who submitted documentation to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles two separate times.
The state does not have a database of all noncitizens in Ohio, but BMV records when someone submits documentation saying the person is a not a citizen, LaRose said.
The 11 people under investigation each gave documentation to the BMV that said they were not citizens on at least two occasions, LaRose said. They also each received two notices at the address they are registered to vote that asked for them to cancel their voter registration or tell the secretary of state’s office they had become citizens.
LaRose said his office is investigating other potential incidents of voter fraud that include people who may have voted in Ohio and in one other state.