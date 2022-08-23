(The Center Square) – Ohio voters moved closer to the chance to decide two issues in November, one that would stop local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote and another that would give judges discretion on setting bail.
The Ohio Ballot Board approved the language for the two measures that will appear on ballots in November.
Both proposed amendments were sent to the ballot board in June by the General Assembly.
Issue 1 would change bail in Ohio and was backed by Attorney General Dave Yost following an Ohio Supreme Court decision that upheld an appellate court’s decision permitting the reduction of a murder suspect’s bail without considering community safety.
It would eliminate the requirement the amount and conditions of bail be set by the constitution. Instead, it proposes allowing courts to make decisions based on public safety, a person’s criminal record, the likelihood someone will return to court, and the seriousness of the offense.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association also supported the amendment.
Opponents say the proposed amendment calls for the state’s increased reliance on cash bail, which would negatively impact low-income people in jail awaiting trial.
“There is no evidence that imposing high cash bail is effective at keeping the public safe. We’ve seen wealthy individuals buy their freedom and commit more crimes. Cash bail only gives us the illusion of safety,” said Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus.
Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.
Municipalities and chartered counties in the state have home rule, which supporters of the amendment say could open the door for noncitizen voting.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, in a news release, said the village of Yellow Springs tried to allow noncitizens to vote in a local election in 2020. At the time, LaRose directed the Greene County Board of Elections to reject noncitizen voter registration and put measurers in place to make sure only citizens could vote.
“American elections are only for American citizens, and the cities in other state