(The Center Square) – A judge denied Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s bid to postpone Tuesday’s election to June 2 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye ruled it would be a “terrible precedent” for a judge to change the date just hours before polls open, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
“We’re here at 7 o’clock, 12 hours before the election. I don’t believe the plaintiffs have proceeded in a timely manner,” Politico quoted Frye as saying. “And for that matter, I don’t believe the Secretary of State has proceeded in a timely manner himself.”
DeWine sought to change the election to June 2. The judge also indicated there was no evidence to suggest it would be safer to vote in June.
“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” DeWine said on Twitter. “I’m making this recommendation because we must also look out for our poll workers.”
Officials in Louisiana and Georgia previously opted to delay their primaries because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, as of Friday, officials in Ohio and several other states were adamant about their plans to proceed with Tuesday’s election.
LaRose joined Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee and Illinois Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz in issuing a joint statement saying the primary elections would continue.
“The county boards of elections and thousands of patriotic poll workers have worked tirelessly to prepare for election day and should be commended for their incredible dedication to civic duty,” the secretary of state’s office said in a statement.
The potential change has caused confusion among poll workers.
“As a Precinct Election Official in Ohio’s Hamilton County, I don’t know what the everliving heck is happening regarding the #OhioPrimary tomorrow,” Chris Majewski, an election official, said on Twitter. “My precinct deputy told me the planned set-up meeting for tonight was cancelled and not to show.
“I’m reading conflicting reports out of Franklin county,” the official added. “Who knows what’s going on? #OhioPrimary”