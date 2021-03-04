(The Center Square) – JobsOhio released its Annual Report and Strategic Plan on March 1, calling 2020 a successful year despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic difficulty.
The annual report notes the creation of 19,021 news jobs in 2020, down from 22,770 created in 2019. The report also notes 39,208 retained jobs, down from 55,542 retained in 2019. JobsOhio reported $7.8 billion spending in capital investment, up from $7 billion the year before.
A majority of the jobs created were in the advanced manufacturing, automotive, logistics and distribution and healthcare industries.
Matt Englehart, communications manager for JobsOhio, said the numbers indicate a good year for the organization.
“Last year was our second-best year [in jobs created] and the year before that was a record year,” he said. “We’re not going to break the record every year. In some ways you can argue that this was our best year ever.”
Over the course of the pandemic, JobsOhio spent nearly $250 million on COVID-19 response efforts. That includes $62 million on acquiring personal protective equipment and $50 million on Workforce Retention Loans, which are forgivable loans to clients who agreed to retain employees for six months.
JobsOhio, a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio, is funded by profits from liquor sales under an exclusive agreement with the state of Ohio. Retail net liquor sales for the year totaled $1,341,587, up nearly $370,000 over 2019.
“While 2020 brought challenges few could have imagined, in Ohio there has been optimism, resilience, ingenuity and dedication,” said JobsOhio President and CEO, J.P. Nauseef. “Like Ohioans always do, we roll up our sleeves and find a way and as we look ahead and as JobsOhio celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2021, we are confident JobsOhio and our partners will continue to have a positive impact that delivers jobs and growth for businesses and residents in Ohio.”