(The Center Square) – An unexpected one-two punch continues to move gas prices higher for Ohioans at least in the short term before the switch to winter blends may provide some relief.
A fire at an oil refinery in Toledo last week shut down the plant’s operations and is impacting prices in the Midwest. At the same time, Hurricane Ian’s path through the Gulf of Mexico and impact in Florida is also expected to affect distribution, according to experts at AAA.
While still below the national average of $3.76, Ohio’s average price of $3.68 on Wednesday was 3 cents higher than Tuesday and more than 20 cents above last week’s average. A year ago, Ohioans paid an average of $3 a gallon.
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s west coast before beginning its move over central Florida late Wednesday and Thursday. In preparation, BP and Chevron announced Monday night they shut-in production of offshore platforms in the Gulf, while Occidental Petroleum and Hess also took measurers at their facilities, according to AAA Cincinnati Public and Government Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens.
“Hurricane approaches spur some increases in local demand for gasoline, and indeed many counties in the country have only a few days of supply on hand at downstream terminals. After the initial surge in demand, a period of lower-than-normal consumption can haunt a region for a much longer period,” Hitchens said. “Arteries of distribution can hemorrhage with storm impacts, whether it be via washed out pipelines or power outages. Ian looks like it might impact real estate that has pumping stations for Colonial Pipeline, for example.”
Adding to the gasoline issue was a fire at a Toledo refinery last week that killed two people and left the plant shutdown.
Hitchens said experts initially believed the fire would not have much of an impact, but those thoughts have changed.
“Initially experts didn’t think the fire would have much impact but the longer the refinery is offline, the greater the impact. And now couple that with the storm’s impact, there is bound to be some impact,” Hitchens said.
Normally, drivers would see some relief around this time of year when companies eliminate the use of a special additive in the summer to help reduce evaporation and move toward “winter gas,” which is cheaper to produce.
When gas prices moved to $5 a gallon earlier this summer, federal authorities allowed gas companies to eliminate the additive immediately to begin producing less-expensive gasoline.
“Typically when refineries switch and do their fall maintenance and remove the additive, the price drops because it is cheaper to produce winter blends,” Hitchens said. “How many refineries took advantage of [the federal change] I am not sure.”