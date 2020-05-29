(The Center Square) – The state House signed off on a bill that could waive hundreds of millions of dollars in reinstatement fees for Ohio drivers whose licenses have been suspended.
House Bill 285 goes to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature after the state House’s unanimous vote. It is not clear how much in reinstatement fees might be waived, but it could reach hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a Legislative Service Commission (LSC) analysis.
The state House passed the measure, known as the Driver’s License Reinstatement Fee Debt Reduction and Amnesty Program, in November, and the state Senate approved an amended version earlier this month. In passing the bill on Thursday, House members concurred with changes the state Senate made.
“This bill seeks to reduce the number of drivers on the road without a valid license and without automobile insurance while simultaneously reducing the amount of administrative backlog with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles,” state Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, said in a news release. “It is our goal to create a reasonable, practical, and measured attempt to make sure that Ohioans are legal to drive with a valid driver’s license and insurance while driving through our neighborhoods and on our interstates.”
Of the roughly eight million drivers’ licenses issued in the state, more than one million are suspended, “with an average of nearly three suspensions per license holder,” according to a news release.
However, many people who complete court-ordered sanctions cannot afford to pay reinstatement fees, so their license remains suspended, proponents say.
During the last legislative session, lawmakers approved a pilot version of the program, which the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) administered.
During the pilot program, roughly 85,000 Ohioans applied for a waiver or reduction, and more than 90 percent were eligible. According to the LSC analysis, the state waived $61.5 million in fees and collected nearly $3 million from participants whose fees were reduced.
At the time, BMV officials estimated there were more than 2.4 million active license suspensions. If everyone received a reinstatement fee reduction or a waiver, the state could have lost approximately $298 million in fees, officials previously estimated.
The program could cost the Department of Public Safety an estimated $400,000 per year to administer. The Ohio Poverty Law Center, the Ohio Bar Association and the ACLU of Ohio were among the organizations that spoke in favor of the bill as lawmakers considered it.
“HB 285 is a WIN for Ohio,” state Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, said in a tweet. The “amnesty program is even better than the temporary program because people will be automatically notified when they are eligible to be in (the) program.”