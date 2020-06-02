(The Center Square) – The Ohio Senate will consider legislation aimed at protecting individuals and businesses from lawsuits filed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House voted 84-9 in favor of House Bill 606, known as the “Good Samaritan Expansion Bill,” last week.
The measure gives immunity to businesses, schools and health care providers from pandemic-inspired lawsuits. It provides protection to companies for the transmission and exposure to COVID-19 unless they engage in intentional misconduct, while health care providers similarly receive immunity unless their actions constitute reckless disregard for a patient’s life or health.
“This bill provides front line medical professionals the protection and peace of mind necessary to ensure they can expend all their energy on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about being sued,” state Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, the bill’s primary sponsor, said in a news release.
“Business owners, hospitals, and individuals across the state have indicated that this is important legislation, with over 100 proponents for this bill,” Grendell added. “Many businesses are scared to open their doors. They must be afforded peace and clarity of mind that they are protected from unnecessary costly civil suits.”
The immunity would be retroactive to March 9, the date Gov. Mike DeWine issued an emergency declaration, and extend through the end of the year.
“This bill may end up causing more harm than good to Ohio’s economy, and more importantly, it will cause more harm to the people of Ohio,” state Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, said in a news release.
“By passing this bill, you will have raised the bar to get into court while simultaneously lowering the standard of acceptable safety measures,” Crossman added. “How does that help our economy if people don’t feel comfortable returning to work? Our legal system already provides sufficient leeway to business and medical providers to respond to this crisis without the fear of being sued and without eliminating constitutionally protected legal rights, as this bill does.”
In passing the bill, lawmakers included provisions introduced in another measure, House Bill 605. The addition presumes workers in various industries, including first responders, corrections officers, grocery stores and food packing and processing facilities, who contract COVID-19 did so on the job, allowing them to receive workers’ compensation if they contract COVID-19 while at work.
“Essential workers have been working night and day to ensure Ohioans have the care, food, transportation and other essential services they need during this unprecedented crisis. They have served on the front lines of this pandemic at great risk to themselves and their families,” state Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, said in a news release. “The passage of HB 605 is a crucial step towards ensuring that these front-line workers are safe and supported during the COVID-19 crisis.”