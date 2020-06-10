(The Center Square) – House Republicans continue their push to limit pandemic orders in Ohio.
The House State and Local Government Committee considered bills Tuesday to curtail the power health officials have to issue orders mandating businesses close.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton had been frequent targets of Republican ire in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. House Republicans have pushed several initiatives aimed at stemming the power the governor and ODH director wield to shut the state down amid a pandemic.
House Bill 618, the Need Ohio Working (NOW) Act, “fully reopens society in Ohio without delay by restoring Ohioans’ confidence in the rule of law,” Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township/Clermont County, said in prepared testimony. It also “ensures that all orders of the Governor and Department of Health regarding contagious and infectious diseases are advisory,” he added.
“As you know, Ohio has experienced an epic abuse of power by this administration and it’s long past time to stop the madness,” Becker said.
The bill, in part, amends Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 3701.13, a previously obscure section of the state’s law, “to require approval by the General Assembly for past, current, and future orders,” Becker said. “Currently, one person has exercised her power to shut down, not just Ohio’s economy, but the fabric of society as well.”
Meanwhile, committee members are also weighing House Bill 671. The bill would, in part, bar a local board of health from issuing an order aimed at preventing the spread of a disease when the Department of Health has issued one for the same epidemic.
However, the board could seek approval from the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR) to issue such an order. It also prevents local health boards from punishing businesses that continue to operate amid a pandemic.
The proposal has drawn opposition from local health departments.
HB 671 “curbs the ability of local boards of health to protect the citizens within its jurisdiction in an emergency caused by an epidemic of a contagious disease like the current COVID-19 crisis,” Todd Supeck, chairman of the Medina County Board of Health, said in prepared testimony.
“We fail to see how taking our local interests and placing them before a panel of legislators from other parts of the state is a better form of decision making during an emergency,” Supeck added. “In this current crisis our Health Commissioner and department have been repeatedly praised for working with local entities and having a thoughtful, measured approach to all matters.”