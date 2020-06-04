(The Center Square) – The Ohio House is expected to consider legislation on Thursday that Republicans say guarantees in-person voting on Election Day, but Democrats say the measure will make it harder for Ohioans to vote.
In passing House Bill 680, the House State and Local Government Committee added language prohibiting a public official from changing the date of an election, mirroring a stipulation the state Senate tacked onto House Bill 272.
Republicans have focused on elections since Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton ordered polls to close hours before the state’s March 17 primary. Gov. Mike DeWine pushed to reschedule in-person voting for June 2, but lawmakers opted to extend absentee voting in the primary until April 28.
“This legislation will safeguard Ohio’s elections, ensuring every Ohioan will know how our elections will be run, how they can vote and most importantly, that their vote will count,” state Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, said in a statement.
Lawmakers decided to remove a so-called “failsafe” backup election plan to allow “the governor and state health director to recommend to the legislature that an upcoming election be conducted largely by mail,” according to a release.
Under the version passed, voters must apply for an absentee ballot seven days in advance of an election. The current deadline is three days, but proponents of the change argue the U.S. Postal Service cannot deliver ballots on time.
The proposal outraged Democrats, who note the bill eliminates three days of early voting before the election and argue the measure will create “chaos” for voters.
Democrats initially derided a provision barring the secretary of state from using federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act “to pay return postage for ballot applications and ballots,” according to a news release. In passing the bill, the committee voted to allow the secretary of state to use CARES Act funding “to mail unsolicited applications for absentee ballots for the November 2020 election,” according to a news release.
Democrats introduced a counter-proposal, House Bill 687, which would, in part, mail a ballot along with prepaid return postage to every voter and eliminate the application step. That bill, however, is unlikely to proceed.
“This is attempted voter suppression, plain and simple,” state Rep. Sedrick Denson, D-Cincinnati, said in a news release. “I can’t understand why on earth a member of the House would want to limit the ways Ohioans can exercise their right to vote. We just came through a disastrous and confusing primary – my constituents and I don’t want to see that happen again.”