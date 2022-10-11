(The Center Square) – Three Ohio Honda plants will be retooled for electric vehicle production and Honda will join LG Energy Solutions to open a new EV battery plant in southwest Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.
The $4.2 billion total investment is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to the state, according to DeWine, while the Ohio Tax Credit Authority will consider a tax credit at a future meeting, and JobsOhio also plans grant assistance.
At the same time, DeWine said his administration plans to work the General Assembly for state funding for local water and transportation infrastructure.
The specific state and local incentives were not announced, nor was the total financial commitment from state and local governments.
“It has been more than four decades since Honda first saw great promise in Ohio, and although the way we manufacture vehicles is evolving, one thing that will stay the same is the quality of our workforce and their ability to get the job done,” DeWine said. “Honda and LG Energy Solution now join a long list of companies that have looked all over the country for the best place to do business and have chosen Ohio because we have the ideal economic climate and an innovative and talented workforce.”
Gary Wagner, a professor of economics at Louisiana-Lafayette, called the government deal for Honda massive and an expensive price for taxpayers.
“This specific deal for Honda is massive,” Wagner said. “Based on federal income tax filings for Ohio, every federal taxpayer in the state is paying nearly $500 for this ‘economic development’ opportunity. The rough ‘cost per job’ is almost $1.7 million dollars. Point blank, there are many other ways the state of Ohio could use $4.2 billion to enhance economic development. This is a prime example of crony capitalism.”
Honda and LG plan to invest $3.5 billion in a new battery plant in Fayette County, which is expected to create at least 2,200 new jobs. Honda will spend around $700 million to retool its Marysville auto plant, its Anna engine plant and its East Liberty auto plant to create 327 new jobs as it moves toward EV production.
Once transformed for EV production, the power source for the vehicles made at the Marysville, Anna, and East Liberty factories will come from the new battery plant in Fayette County.
Construction on the Fayette County battery plant is expected to begin in early 2023; by 2025, it would start mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery modules. The site, at Interstate 71 and U.S. 35, is more than 1,500 acres and is less than an hour's drive from Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati and Chillicothe.
“Honda is proud of our history in Ohio, where our U.S. manufacturing operations began more than four decades ago. Now, as we expand Honda’s partnership with Ohio, we are investing in a workforce that will create the power source for our future Honda and Acura electric vehicles,” said Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co. Inc.
Honda has a target of making battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040.