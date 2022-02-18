(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses that sell guns and ammunition have moved closer to being allowed to operate under a declared emergency, even though those businesses were not shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ohio Senate now gets House Bill 325 after it passed the House earlier this week. It would prohibit government from using an emergency declaration to close firearms dealers or restrict the lawful ownership of guns. The bill was in response to other states that declared those businesses nonessential during the pandemic.
“Lawful gun owners should never be restricted of their second amendment right as a result of an emergency declaration,” Rep. Mark Fraizer, R-Newark, said.
The bill also would allow municipalities to cordon off any area threatened by a riot or mob. It also would end a provision in state law that stops the sale or transportation of guns, ammunition, dangerous weapons and dangerous explosives in, to or from a cordoned off area.
The bill passed the House, 64-35, and opposing Democrats argued it stops local governments from taking steps necessary to protect the public.
“This is an extreme overreach and certainly inserts big government into a place where our local municipalities know best,” Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, said. “The Ohio [Fraternal Order of Police] opposes this bill, so for this reason and many others, Democrats opposed this ridiculous Columbus-knows-best approach that will infringe upon our home rule laws.”
Miranda introduced an amendment on the House floor that would have stripped all the bill’s provisions, except one that allowed the extension of concealed handgun licenses during declared emergencies.
The Republican-controlled House rejected the amendment.
The bill, supported by the Buckeye Firearms Association, National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, now heads to the Senate.